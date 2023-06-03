Karol G and Aldo Banks Join Forces For New Reggaeton Track On The Barbie Soundtrack

Home News Zach Monteiro June 3rd, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Columbian singer and songwriter Karol G has just released her newest single “WATATI” which features Panamanian rapper Aldo Banks. This song is her contribution to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.

The song itself features Karol G answering a phone before the song starts in earnest when the beat and horns kick in. Karol G can be heard throughout the song with Aldo Banks coming in with his solo in the latter half. Everything comes together to result in a fun reggaeton track.

Karol G is just one of several big names appearing on the soundtrack for Barbie; she is featured alongside Lizzo, Tame Impala, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Dua Lipa and more. Karol G’s “WATATI” is the second song that has been released ahead of the movie album, with Dua Lipa releasing her “Dance the Night” last month.

According to ConsequenceSound, Karol G will also begin her “Mañana Será Bonito” (Or, “Tomorrow Will be Beautiful”) tour in August with the first stop being on August 3rd in Chicago, Illinois at Grant Park for Lollapalooza. She will also be performing in Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco and more locations throughout August and September.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie can be seen in theaters beginning July 21st, with the full soundtrack including Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Karol G’s “WATATI” releasing simultaneously.

