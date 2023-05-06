Karol G Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Simon Li May 6th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Karol G, the Colombian pop and reggaeton star has announced her “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour, visiting Las Vegas, Pasadena, Miami, Houston, Dallas and East Rutherford in New Jersey. In recent years, Karol G has performed as a featured artist in events like Lollapalooza and Coachella. Additionally, she has notably spent time studying business administration to establish herself and add being a businesswoman to her repertoire.

The ticket for the East Rutherford show on September the 7th is on sale, available through the Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Registration is now open through Sunday, April 30 at 11:59pm ET. The Verified Fan Presale would begin on May 3, while the remaining tickets would be on general sales on Friday, May 4th at noon. Below is the Karol G: 2023 Tour schedule.

Karol G: 2023 Tour Dates

08/11 – Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

08/18 – Rose Bowl– Pasadena, CA

08/25 – Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL

08/29 – NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

09/02 – Cotton Bowl – Dallas, TX

09/07 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ