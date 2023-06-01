Jennie From Blackpink Covers Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song”

Home News James Reed June 1st, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Jennie Kim, the 27-year-old Blackpink star had a glorious moment at Chanel’s Métiers d’art Dakar Show Thursday (June 1) show in Tokyo, Japan as she took the stage to perform a cover of “Killing Me Softly With His Song”.

Singing all alone on stage over a backing track, Jennie did Roberta Flack’s song justice. With the Chanel logo projected on a rainbow screen behind her, she looked astounding in long pin curls, a black and white box dress and black booties. Accompanied by smiles, Jennie spoke to the audience in more ways than one.

Jennie sang “Killing Me Softly” as part of a mashup with a soft, jazzy cover of “Fly Me to the Moon”. The K-pop star sang, drawing an air-heart with her fingers and blowing a kiss to the audience.

“Nothing in the world could make me feel/ The way you do, the things you do” she sang over a delicate piano instrumental as she walked elegantly across the stage. “I love you and me/Dancing in the moonlight/ Nobody can see/ it’s just you and me tonight”.

A month prior, Jennie wore a Chanel outfit at the 2023 Met Gala, which was based on the work of late designed and Chanel executive Karl Lagerfeld. She continued to sport more of the iconic fashion line’s clothing last week at Cannes Film Festival; She and her The Idol castmates attended the extravaganza for the musical drama’s world premiere. Co-created by the Weeknd and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, the HBO Max series will find Jennie making her acting debut in a supporting role opposite the ”Blinding Lights” singer, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy and more.

