Rufus Wainwright & Chaka Khan Release “Cotton-Eyed Joe” Cover

The American soul and funk singer Chaka Khan has just collaborated with singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright from the Rufus band, where she once started her musical journey, according to Stereogum. This surprising combination has brought us their unique cover for “Cotton Eye Joe.”

Rufus has just released their new covers album, Folkocracy, which has brought many talents together, such as “Down In The Willow Tree” with Brandi Carlile, among others. However, “Cotton Eye Joe” stands out among the rest.