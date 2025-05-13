Dua Lipa Covers Enrique Iglesias’ Hit Single “Hero” During Madrid Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2025 - 3:08 PM

According to nme.com, during her show on May 11. Dua Lipa performed a Spanish cover of Enrique Iglesias’ smash hit, “Hero’,” to kick off her European tour in Madrid. Lipa took over the Movistar Arena to perform the first of her European shows for the Radical Optimism Tour. Keeping in line with the artist’s recent streak of covering local icons, the singer sang a cover of Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” in Spanish.

On the following night, Lipa honored another local legend by performing a cover of Manu Chao’s ‘Me Gustas Tú’. She began her streak of covering local artists during her Australian and New Zealand tour in late March and April, where she covered songs like Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head,” Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn,” AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell,” Lorde’s “Royals” and INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer