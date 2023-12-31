Chaka Khan Says She’s No Longer Holding Grudge Over Kanye West’s Sampling Of “Through The Fire”

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 31st, 2023 - 1:23 PM

According to Variety, Chaka Khan holds no grudges when it comes to Kanye. The history between Kanye and Chaka Khan starts in 1984 with the release of her song, “Through The Wire.”

“Through The Wire” was met with sizable success as it reached No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the song would be revived by the then-up-and-coming artist Kanye West. West had asked Chaka Khan for permission to use her vocals, and with the prompting of her son, she allowed West to do so. After the fact, Khan never heard from Kanye what would be done to her vocals, or how it would contribute to his song.

The conflict began when West released the single, “Through The Wire” in 2004, Khan found herself shocked that her vocals had been altered, something she felt she had not consented to. But this did not stop the song’s success. “Through The Wire” reached No.15 on The Billboard Hot 100.

But time has given Khan a new perspective on the situation. The R&B singer spoke on her lack of knowledge of how samples are often altered in the Hip Hop genre to fit the needs and style of the songs. Khan, in a Rolling Stone Interview, stated, “ If I understood the rap game more completely, like I do now, then that wouldn’t have been a big deal to me.”

But it seems that time heals all wounds, and in the case of Chaka Khan, this statement rings true. With a new understanding of the events leading up to and following West’s release of “Through The Wire,” she has been able to move on from the event.