Dua Lipa Performs a Cover “Nothing Compares 2 U” Dedicated to Sinaed O’Connor

Skylar Jameson June 28th, 2025 - 6:00 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dua Lipa has been performing for her Radical Optimism Tour, which started in Australia back in March. Throughout the tour she has been doing covers, such as her cover of Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” and Lorde’s “Royals”. She’s also been having special guests accompany her for performances throughout the Radical Optimism tour. For example, she recently took the stage with the 365 party girl herself, Charli XCX. It’s been quite an exciting run on the Radical Optimism tour.



With that being said, to wrap up the UK leg of the tour in Dublin, Lipa delivered a beautiful performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U”. According to Consequence, the performance was in tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor, who’s legacy still lives on today through her art. Before performing the song, Lipa exclaimed “Tonight I am honored to perform a song by a late Irish legend.” Then, followed by asking the crowd to sing along if they knew the words.

Lipa delivered a stellar performance, wearing an eye-catching lacey white catsuit. She put emotion into the song with her stunning grounded tone. The song fit her voice very well and she definitely did O’Connor justice with her performance. Her delivery of the song really made it a moment for every fan in the stadium, with all of their flashlights shining as Lipa performed. Check out a video of the performance in its entirety below:

