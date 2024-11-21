Omar Apollo Sings on New Song Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross “Te Maldigo” For Upcoming Movie Queer

Home News Skylar Jameson November 21st, 2024 - 5:51 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

The upcoming Luca Guadagnino-directed movie Queer with Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey will be the second movie this year to include a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. The first movie they composed a score for this year was Challengers starring Zendaya. The movie Queer will be released in theatres on November 27th of this year. According to Screenrant, the movie will be released in limited theaters until its wide release on December 13th.

Stereogum reports that the Queer soundtrack will include a collaboration with Omar Apollo that was released today! In addition to contributing to the soundtrack, Apollo will also make his acting debut in Queer. Reznor and Rose produced Apollo’s new track for the Queer soundtrack, “Te Maldigo”. The song is a complete 180 from Nine Inch Nails’ usual sound. “Te Maldigo” (English translation: “I Curse You”) is a Spanish love song. Stereogum even goes on to share that it’s Apollo’s first completely Spanish-written song in years. Apollo’s vocals shine throughout the song. He is able to convey strong emotions through his vocal stylings. Apollo holds onto every word in the song, not rushing through it.



In the music video, Apollo portrays his character from Queer. He sings into a vintage microphone while people slowly dance to the song. Apollo appears to strongly feel the song in the video, so it makes perfect sense that he wrote the song lyrics. In the past, Apollo has also spoken about using his music video acting experience to help him portray his role in Queer.

Check out the “Te Maldigo” video from the upcoming movie Queer below: