Kali Uchis Shares Lively New Song “Muñekita”

Colombian American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis just released her latest single, Muñekita, in collaboration with Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and City Girls’ JT. Listen to the new single via the official visualizer below.
The song is almost entirely in Spanish, and has an energetic beat which highlights the vocal performances from all three artists.
On the collaboration, Uchis said, “I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect… El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”
The three artists had been mutual admirers of each other for some time before coming together for the collaboration, when Uchis invited JT to her L.A. studio and they worked on the track before sending a version to El Alfa.
Kali Uchis is also set to go on tour this September for her Red Moon In Venus Tour Pt. II. This tour celebrates Uchis’ album, Red Moon In Venus, which was released back in March of 2023 and received widespread critical acclaim. Red Moon In Venus became Uchis’ first album to reach the Top 10 chart when it debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200. The album also features “Moonlight,” which was recently Gold-certified, as well as collaborations with artists Summer Walker, Don Toliver, and Omar Apollo.