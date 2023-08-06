Kali Uchis Shares Lively New Song “Muñekita”

Home News Ronan Ruiz August 6th, 2023 - 4:18 PM

Colombian American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis just released her latest single, Muñekita, in collaboration with Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and City Girls’ JT. Listen to the new single via the official visualizer below.

The song is almost entirely in Spanish, and has an energetic beat which highlights the vocal performances from all three artists.

On the collaboration, Uchis said, “I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect… El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

The three artists had been mutual admirers of each other for some time before coming together for the collaboration, when Uchis invited JT to her L.A. studio and they worked on the track before sending a version to El Alfa.