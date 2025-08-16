Steve Lacy Releases New Song “Nice Shows”

Home News Michelle Grisales August 16th, 2025 - 5:45 PM

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

Acclaimed Grammy-winning musician, producer and songwriter Steve Lacy has returned with his first new release since 2022. The latest track, titled “Nice Shoes,” marks Lacy’s reemergence following the massive success of his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, which topped both the Billboard and Spotify charts.

Fully written and produced by Lacy himself, the single signals a fresh chapter for the multi-talented artist. It blends his signature genre-bending style with fresh energy. Though Lacy has been relatively quiet in terms of new material over the past few years, his influence has continued to grow.

Demos he recorded during high school have now surpassed 2 billion streams globally. Fan-favorite tracks like “Dark Red” and the viral hit “Bad Habit” have both been certified platinum and officially joined Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club, solidifying Lacy’s ongoing presence in the music world.

The new single arrives shortly after Lacy has been announced to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone’s September issue. In the featured interview, he goes into describing the creative process behind his forthcoming album, Oh Yeah?, which is still in development with no official release date yet.

According to Rolling Stone Philippines, “Nice Shoes” dropped on August 15, 2025, serving as the lead single for the highly anticipated album. Lacy shared that the track reflects what he’s been working on in recent months, symbolizing a new phase in his artistry rooted in bold sonic experimentation.

Lacy described the single as a “trailer” for this new moment in his career. He emphasized the role of “design” in crafting the project, saying it’s about “fully designing a new language” for himself. He also addressed TikTok-era artists and attention spans, pushing back on the notion that people’s focus has diminished. Instead, he said, “people gravitate toward the strongest moments of things.”

Click the video below to see the lyric video for “Nice Shoes” on YouTube, which features eye-catching visuals using dynamic fonts and expressive typography that complement the song’s upbeat vibe.