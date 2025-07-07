Jack Black Joined By Scott Ian & Tom Morello’s Sons For Cover Of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mr. Crowley”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 7th, 2025 - 12:12 AM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to Blabbermouth, Jack Black brought his wild energy to a special cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mr. Crowley” during the Back to the Beginning show in Birmingham. Though he was not there in person, a pre-recorded video of the performance was played at the event.

In the video, Jack was joined by some young rockers with famous roots. Roman Morello, son of Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, handled the guitar parts. On drums was Revel Ian, son of Anthrax’s Scott Ian. Both teens brought serious talent and passion to the stage. Also backing them were Yoyoka Soma on drums and Hugo Weiss on keys, rounding out a band full of young rising stars.

Wearing a blue and white jacket with “OZZY” across his chest, Jack leaned fully into the spirit of Ozzy. He hit every note with his usual fire, channeling the drama of the original track while making it his own.

This was not the first time Jack and Roman teamed up. In 2023, they played the same song together for Tom Morello’s mom’s 100th birthday. But this time, it felt even bigger, like a real tribute to the legacy of Ozzy and Black Sabbath.

With Ozzy saying goodbye to live shows, this performance felt like a passing of the torch. Jack and the kids honored the past while showing that the future of rock is in good hands.