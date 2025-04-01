Lamb Of God Announces Summer & Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With GWAR, Body Count, Power Trip & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 1st, 2025 - 1:48 PM

Today, Lamb of God has added several headlining dates to their already packed 2025 schedule by bringing their ferocious live show to select cities, including a special performance in their hometown of Richmond, as well as stops in Springfield, Monterrey, Mexico and other cities. Tickets will be on sale April 4, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

The newly announced dates round out what is a busy end of the year for the band. Lamb of God will also join Black Sabbath for their historic Back to the Beginning send-off and headline several festivals including Inkcarceration, Unhinged, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Lamb of God was formed in 1994 and they have released nine critically-acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations and are widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in heavy music. The band’s most recent collection, Omens, arrived in late 2022 with Kerrang! noting that the album finds the band “as reliably heavy, violent and pissed off as ever,” and Consequence saying the “album will break you down to nihilistic pieces.”

Lamb of God Tour Dates

7/18 – Springfield, MA – MassMutual Center *

7/20 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

7/24 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ^

7/27 – Denver, CO – Unhinged Fest

9/18 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

9/20 – Hinkley, MN – Grand Casino Hinkley – Amphitheater #

9/25 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater %

9/27 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond Casino $

10/3 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/31 – 11/4 – Miami to Cozumel, MZ – Headbangers Boat Cruise

11/6 – Monterrey, MX – Showcenter

* = w/ Hatebreed and Shadows Fall

^ = w/ GWAR and Hatebreed

# = w/ Body Count and Harm’s Way

% = w/ Power Trip and Frozen Soul

$ = w/ Cavalera and Power Trip

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette