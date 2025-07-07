Axl Rose Shares Statement Praising “Extremely Overwhelming” Final Black Sabbath Show

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2025 - 4:01 PM

According to loudwire.com, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose shared a message on social media following Black Sabbath’s farewell show over the weekend. “Wow! What an event! Extremely overwhelming! Really great crowd! Was very emotional for everyone! MET OZZY! Crazy we’d never met before! He was really great! Was great to meet Sabbath!” the singer wrote.

Rose adds: “Was hard as I imagine for anyone to watch his struggles while at the same time everyone was rooting for him and massively respecting the challenges he took head on and he did it! Was great to meet Ozzy’s family and see friends and peeps in all the bands and the business. A huge thank you again to Ozzy, Sharon, Black Sabbath and all the fans for having us!”

Back to the Beginning took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England and marked not only Sabbath‘s last-ever performance but Ozzy Osbourne‘s as well. Guns N’ Roses were among the many bands invited to perform during the event, in addition to Metallica, Slayer, Alice In Chains, Tool and other acts.