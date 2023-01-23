Axl Rose Reflects On Speaking At Lisa Presley’s Memorial Service

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 23rd, 2023 - 6:59 PM

On Sunday January 22nd, Lisa Marie Presley memorial service was held where special music guests conducted tribute songs in remembrance of her beautiful life. Amongst one of those special musical guests was Guns N’ Roses leader singer, Axl Rose.

According to Blabbermouth.net, Axl Rose admits to being “very nervous and emotional” when he was set to perform and also give a speech for the service.

“”I didn’t really know I was going to speak or anything” Rose quotes to Entertainment Tonight and follows by stating “but I wanted to try to do right by her and her family and her fans. So it meant a lot. I was pretty nervous and emotional up there.”