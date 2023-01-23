Axl Rose Reflects On Speaking At Lisa Presley’s Memorial Service

On Sunday January 22nd, Lisa Marie Presley memorial service was held where special music guests conducted tribute songs in remembrance of her beautiful life. Amongst one of those special musical guests was Guns N’ Roses leader singer, Axl Rose.
According to Blabbermouth.net, Axl Rose admits to being “very nervous and emotional” when he was set to perform and also give a speech for the service.
“”I didn’t really know I was going to speak or anything” Rose quotes to Entertainment Tonight and follows by stating “but I wanted to try to do right by her and her family and her fans. So it meant a lot. I was pretty nervous and emotional up there.”
At Lisa Marie’s funeral service, Rose went on to perform after his speech with a tribute of Presley’s favorite Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain”. According to Rose, he said Presley has always talked about if the situation was to come, then she would have wanted him there and to which even now that she has been laid to rest Rose kept that promise to her years after that deal.