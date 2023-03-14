Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose Perform Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome To The Jungle” During LA Show

Home News Cait Stoddard March 14th, 2023 - 4:48 PM

According to consequence.net last night country singer Carrie Underwood and Guns N’ Roses‘s frontman Axl Rose performed a duet covering “Welcome to the Jungle” during Underwood’s concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Underwood is a huge fan of GN’R which has caused to her perform with Rose over the past year. Rose made a cameo during Underwood’s set at last year’s Stagecoach Festival singing “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” and “Paradise City.”

Soon enough, Underwood did return the favor by joining GN’R onstage in London late last year to perform the same songs.

When “Welcome To The Jungle” iconic opening riff played last night, Underwood emerged from beneath the stage and imitated Rose’s signature side-to-side snake dance.

“Los Angeles, I want you to make some noise… for Axl Rose!” Underwood screamed before the GN’R singer appeared with a mic in his hand.

The duo began to trade verses while Underwood walked all over the the stage, happy to be performing with one of her musical heroes once again.