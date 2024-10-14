Billy Joel Brings Guests Axl Rose and John Mayer Onstage During Concert at the Intuit Dome

Home News Lauren Rettig October 14th, 2024 - 7:07 PM

While performing at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 12, the illustrious Billy Joel surprised his Californian audience with not one, but two special guests: John Mayer and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses fame.

NME reports that Mayer was brought out as the first guest of the night for a duet of “This Is The Time” with Joel. Mayer has been quiet since his Solo Tour in 2023, so this appearance was a major event for Mayer fans. This performance was the second time the pair had sung this track together; the first time was in 2008. Watch the fan recording of “This Is The Time” below:

After Mayer departed the stage, Joel continued on with his set. The set included a performance of “Live and Let Die” from Wings, which Axl Rose joined in on. Back in July, Joel brought out Rose to perform a number of songs at his 150th – and last – show of his Madison Square Garden residency. Watch the duo’s performance of “Live and Let Die” below:

Last month, Billy Joel announced two new UK live shows, his only European dates for 2025. Tickets are going fast, and are available here. The news of the two dates comes only days after the “Piano Man” took to social media to announce a string of tour dates across the United States in 2025, with support from both Sting and Stevie Nicks.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin