Guns N’ Roses Announce Summer 2025 European and Middle Eastern Tour Dates

Lauren Rettig December 9th, 2024 - 4:46 PM

Photo Credit: Matt Matasci

Rock legends Guns N’ Roses have announced dates for their upcoming European and Middle East tour for 2025. The band will be headlining stadiums and festivals throughout the summer with special guests Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter for select dates.

Kicking off on May 23, 2025, the 24-date tour will see the Los Angeles icons perform in Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Lithuania and Luxembourg for the first time. The 2025 dates also see the powerhouse rock band return to familiar stages in Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Hungary and Austria. See the full list of dates below.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, December 10, at 9 AM local time with the band’s NightrainPresale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 13, at 9 AM local time on the band’s website.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Sweden and Denmark. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday, December 11, at 9 AM local time. Preferred access to some of the best tickets are available in the UK from Friday, December 13 at 9 AM local time. Check out Priceless for more information.

The news of this tour comes just days after Axl Rose denied allegations of sexual assault in a new statement and settled a lawsuit from 2023, which he initially tried to dismiss in March 2024.

Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things 2025 tour dates

05/23/2025 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Kingdom Arena

05/27/2025 – Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Arena

05/30/2025 – Shekvetili, Georgia – Shekvetili Parka

06/02/2025 – Istanbul, Turkey – Tüpraş Stadyumu

06/06/2025 – Coimbra, Portugal – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

06/09/2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

06/12/2025 – Florence, Italy – Firenze Rocks

06/15/2025 – Hradec Kralove, Czechia – Rock For People

06/18/2025 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/20/2025 – Munich, Germany – Allianz Arena

06/23/2025 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park

06/26/2025 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

06/29/2025 – Aarhus, Denmark – Eskelunden

07/02/2025 – Trondheim, Norway – Granåsen Ski Centre

07/04/2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

07/07/2025 – Tampere, Finland – Ratina Stadium

07/10/2025 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Darius and Girėnas Stadium

07/12/2025 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Nardowy

07/15/2025 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna

07/18/2025 – Belgrade, Serbia – Ušće Park

07/21/2025 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Vasil Levski Stadium

07/24/2025 – Austria, Vienna – Ernst Happel Stadion

07/28/2025 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Luxembourg Open Air

07/31/2025 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air