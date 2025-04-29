Halestorm Announces New Album Everest For August 2025 Release & Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2025 - 12:41 PM

Today, Halestorm has announced Everest, which is their sixth studio album that will be out onAugust 8, through Atlantic Records. Last week, the band offered a glimpse of Everest with “Darkness Always Wins,” the first song to be revealed from the upcoming collection.

The song teases an album, that dives deeply, both lyrically and sonically, into the band’s mountainous climb over the last couple decades. “Our album Everest is a story of our journey as a band, full of beautiful endings and new beginnings,” says Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

The singer adds: “We weave a tangled web of melancholy, frustration, anger and the vast purgatory of love and love lost. It is a rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns. Everest is an auditory representation of the 4 pillars of Halestorm. Let us reintroduce ourselves and invite you into our world…if you dare.”

In light of the album announcement, Halestorm has announced the nEVEREST Duality Tour, which will see the band touring the U.S. and Canada this fall with Lindsey Stirling and supported by Apocalyptica. For tickets and more information, click here.

Everest Tracklist

1. Fallen Star

2. Everest

3. Shiver

4. Like A Woman Can

5. Rain Your Blood On Me

6. Darkness Always Wins

7. Gather The Lambs

8. WATCH OUT!

9. Broken Doll

10. K-I-L-L-I-N-G

11. I Gave You Everything

12. How Will You Remember Me?

nEVEREST Duality Tour Dates

5/15 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

5/17 – Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock

5/27 – Budapest, HU – Sportarena *

5/28 – Budapest, HU – Sportarena *

5/31 – Prague, CZ – Letany Airport *

6/1 – Bratislava, SK – O’Nepelu Arena *

6/3 – Leipzig, DE – Felsenkeller Leipzig

6/5 – Trondheim, NO – Trondheim Rocks

6/7 – Stavanger, NO – Viking Stadium *

6/9 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena *

6/12 – Stockholm, SE – 3Arena *

6/13 – Stockholm, SE – 3Arena *

6/16 – Helsinki, FI – Olympic Stadium *

6/18 – Tallinn, EE – Helitehas

6/19 – Riga, LV – Palladium Riga

6/23 – Lille, FR – Aeronef

6/25 – Dublin, IR – Malahide Castle *

6/28 – London, UK – London Stadium *

7/-1 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

7/-2 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

7/5 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park (Black Sabbath’s final show)

7/17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

7/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7/21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre ^

7/22 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheatre ^

7/24 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre ^

7/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^

7/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

7/28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

7/29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall ^

7/31 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^

8/2 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater ^

8/3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

8/4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

8/6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^

8/7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^

8/9 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

8/10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

8/12 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

8/13 – Gilford, NH – Bank NH Pavilion ^

8/14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

8/16 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center ^

8/17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^

8/19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Center ^

8/21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^

8/22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

8/23 – Marshfield, WI – Central Wisconsin State Fair

9/11 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center #

9/12 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee #

9/14 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

9/16 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter #

9/18 – Laval, QC – Place Bell #

9/19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

9/21 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field #

9/23 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater #

9/24 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse #

9/26 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater #

9/27 – Duluth, MN – AMSOIL Arena #

9/29 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater #

10/1 – Sioux City, IA – Tyson Events Center #

10/2 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center #

10/4 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre #

10/5 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre #

10/7 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome #

10/8 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre #

10/10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

10/11 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena #

10/22 – Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof %

10/23 – Oberhausen, DE – Turbinehalle 2 %

10/25 – Hamburg, DE – Inselpark Arena %

10/27 – Stockholm SE – Fållan %

10/28 – Copenhagen, DK – The Grey Hall %

10/30 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar %

11/1 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle %

11/3 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Velkỳ Sàl %

11/5 – Vienna, AT – Gasometer %

11/6 – Budapest, HU – Barba Negra %

11/8 – Munich, DE – Zenith %

11/9 – Zurich, CH – Komplex457 %

11/11 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz %

11/12 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz 1 %

11/14 – Pamplona, ES – Totem %

11/15 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera %

11/17 – Paris, FR – Olympia %

11/18 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live %

11/20 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena !

11/21 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro !

11/23 – Birmingham, UK – bp pulse LIVE !

11/24 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena !

11/26 – London, UK – O2 Arena !

* = supporting Iron Maiden

^ = supporting Volbeat

# = w/ Lindsey Stirling and Apocalyptica

% = w/ Bloodywood

! = w/ Bloodywood and Kelsy Karter & the Heroines