Sean Kinney Of Alice In Chains Updates Fans On His Health “I’m Going To Be Fine And I’m Going To Live”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 15th, 2025 - 5:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The drummer, Sean Kinney, for the Grammy-nominated rock back, Alice In Chains, recently had a health emergency which ultimately resulted in cancelling the band’s tour. Less than a week after the band announced the cancellation of their tour, Kinney has updated his fans on his health. On May 15, 2025, Kinney released a statement via social media on the Alice In Chains account, according to an article on BlabberMouth. “Firstly, to everyone who came out to the Mohegan Sun show and was affected by the short-notice cancellation, and to everyone who had tickets to come see the band at one of the other shows, thanks for your understanding,” said Kinney. “It’s not lost on the band and myself that you spend money, make plans and alter your schedules to come and see us, and it’s deeply disappointing to have had this happen.”

“I was very much looking forward to getting back out there and playing with the band again, and it’s been a difficult but necessary decision to make,” said Kinney. “I don’t personally utilize social media and I’m not particularly fond of my health issues being made public, but I understand that people are concerned. When the doctors advised me against playing in the short-term, I quickly went through The 5 Stages of Grief:

Denial (I’m fine) Anger (F*** this – I’m still going to play) Bargaining (What’s it gonna take for me to hear a better diagnosis?) Depression (This sucks) Acceptance (This sucks, but okay)

I finally concluded that medical doctors with many hard-earned degrees on their walls might know a bit more about health than a musician with some shiny spray-painted records on his wall. The outpouring of love, concern and well wishes has been both extremely humbling and very much appreciated.”

It was noted that the drummer received immediate medical attention and has a positive prognosis. They have cancelled all their shows, but when they first made the decision to do so, it was on the day of the first show.