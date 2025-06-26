Halestorm Shares Cinematic New Video For “Darkness Always Wins”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2025 - 1:14 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Halestorm has released the DJay Brawner-directed music video for “Darkness Always Wins“, which is a slowly building, cinematic hard rock anthem that marked the Grammy-winning band‘s first release of 2025. The song, helmed by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, was the first to be revealed from the band’s sixth album, Everest, which is due on August 8, on Atlantic Records.

“Darkness Always Wins‘ is not a song of hope, nor is it a song of despair,” said Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. “It is reality. History repeating. Evil prevails and the good depart first. But we are not doomed as long as we persist and keep our fires burning. The war may not be won in this lifetime. But our mission is to pass the torch so that those who follow have a light to fight with.”

Back in late May, Halestorm released the official music video for the Everest title track that consists of a variety of clips of humans on the brink and imminent explosions, both literal and metaphorical. Interspersed with the vignettes is a rage-fueled and passionate performance by the band. “Our song ‘Everest’ is the summit of everything we’ve fought for with every scream, every scar, every triumph,” Lzzy stated at the time. “This album is us, louder and bolder and more brutally honest than ever, standing tall in the face of the storm.”