Halestorm Debuts 5 New Songs From Forthcoming Album Live at Rockville

Home News Michelle Grisales May 19th, 2025 - 4:55 PM

Halestorm gave fans a preview of their highly anticipated album Everest during their performance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Thursday, May 15th Consequence reported. The hard rock band, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Lzzy Hale, premiered five new tracks from the upcoming LP, which is expected to release on August 8th.

The band kicked off their set by performing a series of live debuts including with the new album’s opening track, “Fallen Star.” The first half of the performance featured fresh songs, including “WATCH OUT!,” “Rain Your Blood on Me” and the lead single “Darkness Always Wins” with the full band. Their lead single was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb and alongside its release was a video to serve as an official visualizer.

Halestorm also performed classics during the second half of the set with hits like “Mz. Hyde,” “Freak Like Me,” “I Miss the Misery” and the Grammy-winning “Love Bites (So Do I).” The night ended then ended with the debut of the title track, “Everest.”

Paired with the album, Halestorm is embarking on their nEVEREST Duality Tour which is expected to begin September 11th, in Salem, Virginia and scheduled to end on November 26th, in London, UK in addition to headlining shows across North America and Europe. Their tour and performances will be with Lindsey Stirling and supported by Apocalyptica. As of now, the band will constantly be performing, anticipating a busy year.

Fan-shot videos from the festival to capture the new songs and offer a glimpse of what’s to come during their tour and performances.