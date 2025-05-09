Alice In Chains Cancel Remaining Spring Tour Dates To Prioritize Sean Kinney’s Health After Medical Emergency

Home News Leila DeJoui May 9th, 2025 - 9:36 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The rock band, Alice In Chains, just announced that they will be cancelling their tour to prioritize their drummer, Sean Kinney’s, health. Their tour was supposed to kick off on Thursday, however, due to the recent health problem that Kinney has been facing, their entire tour has been cancelled. According to an article by Loudwire, Kinney has been facing a “non-life-threatening medical emergency.” At first, the band had just canceled their first performance on the tour due to these issues, but now they have come to the decision to cancel the tour entirely.

The band was set to perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, before the emergency. They announced the cancellation of their tour on their social media accounts. The post reads, “After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and The Alice In Chains headline shows,” said Alice In Chains. “While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean’s health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time.” The issue that Kinney has been facing has not been made aware of yet, but he has a positive prognosis. Although he has a positive prognosis and is currently getting the medical attention that he needs, there is no certain timeframe of when the band will be back on the stage performing for their fans.