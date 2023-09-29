Aerosmith Postpone Remaining 2023 Tour Dates To 2024 Due To Steven Tyler’s Fractured Larynx

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 29th, 2023 - 11:55 AM

Last week, on September 12, 2023, rock band Aerosmith announced that their frontman, Steven Tyler, sustained a vocal cord injury. Today, on Friday, September 29, the band decided to postpone the remaining tour dates for their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour. According to Spin, the band has agreed to postpone their shows to next year due to frontman Steven Tyler’s fractured larynx. The make-up dates have yet to be announced.

The band has posted a statement discussing the severity of their frontman’s health condition: “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

In addition to Aerosmith’s official statement, Steven Tyler has provided his statement in regard to his health condition: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

This is not the only time Tyler struggled with his health. The frontman has taken measures to receive foot surgery. Generally speaking, other members of Aerosmith struggled with their health as well. According to Spin, the band’s former drummer, Joey Kramer, is recovering from his medical issues. He is now replaced by John Douglas, Kramer’s past drum technician.