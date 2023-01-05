Steven Tyler Cancels Appearance at Power of Love Gala Due to Health Concerns

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2023 - 5:22 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

According to blabbermouth.net Aerosmith’s lead singer Steven Tyler has canceled next month’s appearance at the Power Of Love gala in Las Vegas. Tyler was scheduled be honored at the event, which raises money for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Tyler‘s manager Larry Rudolph mentioned to he Las Vegas Review-Journal how the singer will no longer take part of the event due to his health issues.

“Steven’s doctors have instructed him to take care of himself, but he will be back this year,”

Tyler was supposed set to be honored for his 50-plus-year music career and his charity work that is inspired by Aerosmith’s song “Janie’s Got A Gun”, Janie’s Fund, is an organization that aids girls who have been abused and neglected.