Slash Announces New Album Orgy Of The Damned For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Killing Floor” Featuring AC/DC’s Brian Johnson & Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler

March 10th, 2024

Photo Credits: Marisa Rose Ficara

Slash fans can continue to look forward to a new year with new adventures and experiences. Specifically, Blabbermouth details how the British American musician has recently announced his upcoming album release in May of 2024. Along with the album, the artist has released his new single “Killing Floor”, which features AC/DC’S Brian Johnson and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. Without a doubt, Slash is taking the industry and the new year by storm by showcasing his creations and collaborations with other talented artists.

The song, “Killing Floor” is a very captivating tune that many people can find relatability and likability in. Many aspects such as the song’s lyrics, instrumentation, and vocals allow it to be magnetic and appealing to the listener’s ears. The song talks about a phenomenon that many people have or will experience, which is undergoing heartbreak and reflecting back on what it could have been like if one would’ve left a relationship earlier and avoided getting attached. Moreover, the rhythm and beat of the song are very fast paced which makes the tone one of excitement and its upbeat nature stimulates the listener in many different ways.

The song also included a couple sections where one can really grasp the significant elements of the instruments within the song. For example, there are many solos where the guitar is playing chords by itself without the assistance of lyrics. In those segments, one can learn to appreciate the instrument and get a deeper understanding of the importance it brings to the song as it adds dimension and personality. Moreover the vocals are crucial to pay attention to as the singer sings with passion in his voice. The raspy yet louder singing style emphasizes the single’s message to the listener and makes it more attractive to the listener. As Blabbermouth mentions, Slash inevitably demonstrates his talent with his powerful collaborative abilities and incomparable guitar playing.

“Orgy Of The Damned” track listing:

01. The Pusher (feat. Chris Robinson)

02. Crossroads (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)

03. Hoochie Coochie Man (feat. Billy Gibbons)

04. Oh Well (feat. Chris Stapleton)

05. Key To The Highway (feat. Dorothy)

06. Awful Dream (feat. Iggy Pop)

07. Born Under A Bad Sign (feat. Paul Rodgers)

08. Papa Was A Rolling Stone (feat. Demi Lovato)

09. Killing Floor (feat. Brian Johnson)

10. Living For The City (feat. Tash Neal)

11. Stormy Day (feat. Beth Hart)

12. Metal Chestnut