Jinjer Shares Impressive New Performance Video For “Hedonist”

Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2025 - 1:41 PM

Following two massive tour announcements for both North America and Europe, Ukrainian progressive metal upstarts Jinjer has added even more tour dates to their busy schedule. The band has confirmed two new dates in Portugal and Italy amid their 2026 European tour, adding to the previously announced and nearly one-and-a-half month trek. The European Duél Tour marks Jinger’s first headline tour in six years and will also be the only European/UK shows in 2026.

Additionally, the band just dropped a brand new one take vocal performance video of frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk crushing the fan favorite and Duél album cut, “Hedonist.” The video not only bolsters the vocalist‘s undisputed position as one of heavy music’s premier vocal talents but it is also the long-awaited follow up to her first vocal play through for 2019’s “Judgement (& Punishment),” which has amassed over 11 million views to date.

With Duél, Jinjer cemented their status as metal trailblazers by delivering one of their heaviest and most dynamic records yet. Produced by longtime collaborator Max Morton, the album has already racked up millions of views and charted internationally, including number two on the US Hard Music and number seven on the UK Rock & Metal.