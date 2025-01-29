Jinjer Return With Unveiling Of Fierce New Single “Duel”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 29th, 2025 - 9:03 PM

The modern metal icons known as Jinjer have returned in stylish fashion with the new release of single “Duel”. The new song features a music video along with it, all ahead of the highly anticipated album Duél set to release February 2025. The Ukrainian phenoms bring a thrilling and grueling new track to streaming that fans are sure to enjoy. Listen to the new song and watch the music video below.

Jinjer’s latest single, “Duél,” from their upcoming album set to release on February 7, 2025, showcases their signature blend of progressive metal and groove elements. The track features complex time signatures, polyrhythms and a dynamic interplay between Tatiana Shmayluk’s aggressive growls and melodic clean vocals. Lyrically, “Duél” delves into themes of the internal conflict and self-reflection many can relate to, inviting listeners to confront their inner struggles. The accompanying animated music video, crafted by Oleksii Zatserkovnyi and Tima Kasatkin, uses the visual representation to show the internal battle through abstract and symbolic imagery which enhances the song’s introspective narrative, as well as the narrative the band portrays.

Jinjer’s upcoming album, Duél, continues their exploration of progressive metal, blending complex rhythms with melodic elements. The album features intricate drum patterns, aggressive guitars and dynamic vocals from Tatiana Shmayluk, showcasing the band’s technical prowess and emotional depth. This release reinforces Jinjer’s commitment to pushing musical boundaries and delivering powerful, thought-provoking music. The eleven track project is definitely a piercing set of songs that will shoot right through the viewers ears with astonishing sounds and retrospects, just like a bullet.