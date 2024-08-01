Jinjer Shares Fiery New Single & Video “Someone’s Daughter”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2024 - 2:30 PM

Ukrainian modern progressive metal band Jinjer has released their blistering single, “Someone’s Daughter.” The song arrives with a thrilling music video and is now available on all streaming services worldwide. The surprise track and video are only just a tease of what is to come very soon from the band. By refusing to conform to the heavy metal rulebook, Jinjer has forged a sound that is so uniquely their own that it is hard to describe it in words.

The ferocity of vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk combined with a sonic rollercoaster of chugging riffs, pulverizing bass lines and intricate drums patterns has gained them over 300 million combined streams and views, making the band’s upcoming outputs some of the most anticipated in heavy music.

While talking about the song, Shmayluk says: “Someone’s Daughter´ is an artistic attempt to cast the light on the inner world of women, who in various scenarios and circumstances, have had to choose a path that was historically made by men. In a world where women are often underestimated and overlooked, they are still powerful heroes who navigate hardship with strength and resilience, unapologetically becoming themselves and breaking barriers in the face of the challenges that face them.”

The vocalist adds: “Someone’s Daughter’ celebrates transition from naivety into wisdom, weakness into force, unwavering determination and fearlessness as our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives walk through adversity and fight for better change. These women are often forgotten but they have earned respect. They‘ve earned mine, that’s for sure!”