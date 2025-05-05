Jinjer Share Fierce New Video For “Fast Draw”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2025 - 10:37 AM

Today, Ukrainian modern metal powerhouse Jinjer has dropped a crushing new music video for “Fast Draw,” which is a standout track from the band’s critically acclaimed latest album, Duél. Featuring explosive live footage from their recent European tours alongside metal legends Sepultura, as well as highlights from last summer’s festival circuit, the video offers a front-row seat to Jinjer‘s blistering live energy and commanding stage presence.

Renowned for their genre-defying sound and electrifying performances, the band continues to rise as one of the most dynamic forces in today’s metal landscape. Jinjer spent 2024 on the road with Sepultura as part of the iconic group’s farewell world tour and 2025 has already seen the band bring their ferocity to stages across Asia and Australia.

This summer, Jinjer will storm North America as direct support for Babymetal, with additional high-profile festival appearances set for Download UK, Graspop Metal Meeting and other events.

On Duél, the band once again collaborated with accomplished producer Max Morton, who co-produced, mixed and mastered the album. This new masterwork lives up to Jinjer’s reputation as metal visionaries by proving that they defy barriers of influence while charging a path entirely of their own making.