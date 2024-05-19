Jinjer Share Captivating New Live Video For “Home Back”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 19th, 2024 - 8:26 PM

Jinjer has just recently shared a new live video for their song “Home Back.” Originally released in 2019 on their album Macro. This live rendition is featured on their newest live album titled Live in Los Angeles, which is available to watch, in full, on DVD and to listen anywhere.

The new live video is a must-watch. The fiery and passionate performance by the band, and the raw and captivating vocals and movements, created a hypnotizing spectacle that can now be enjoyed at home. The lead singer, Tatiana Shmayluk, has an incredible ability to alternate between vocal strategies. The balance between heavy metal rasp and ballet notes, not only with the vocals but the drums and guitars as well, is spectacular and is what makes Jinjer stand out.

In conversation about the live album, Jinjer said “Our sold-out Los Angeles show at the end of our 2022 tour was the perfect time and place to do something special – something like a long-awaited DVD/live album by JINJER! The totally packed, legendary venue, the crazy West coast vibes, and most importantly, the band delivering it with full force after being on tour for 6 months around the globe – from Europe to Australia and back to the USA – made this an extra special night. For the fans who joined us that night at The Wiltern, it was an unforgettable concert, but now every single JINJER supporter around the world can experience and enjoy an ideal set featuring our biggest hits from older albums as well as recent bangers. This is not just a DVD or a live album, but a celebration of the first 15 years of the JINJER story, right before we move on to the next chapter…” For a chance to see this magic in person, Jinjer is included in the lineup of the Metal Injections 2024 festival.

Live in Los Angeles Tracklist:

1. “Intro”

2. “Sit Stay Roll Over”

3. “Teacher, Teacher!”

4. “Copycat”

5. “Home Back”

6. “I Speak Astronomy”

7. “As I Boil Ice”

8. “Judgement (& Punishment)”

9. “Dead Hands Feel No Pain”

10. “Vortex”

11. “Who Is Gonna Be The One”

12. “Sleep Of The Righteous”

13. “Call Me A Symbol”

14. “Perennial”

15. “Pisces”