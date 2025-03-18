Babymetal Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Jinjer, Black Veil Brides & Bloodywood

Home News Cait Stoddard March 18th, 2025 - 12:58 PM

Today, Japanese metal band Babymetal has announced a summer 2025 headlining tour with support from Black Veil Brides and Jinjer on select dates, along with Bloodywood. Marking their biggest North American tour yet, the 24-date run kicks off on June 13, in Houston and will hit major cities including Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco before wrapping up on July 23, in Phoenix.

Tickets and exclusive VIP packages will be available starting with an artist presale starting March 18 at 1 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale, which begins on Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time by click here.

Over the past two years, Babymetal has released collaborations with Tom Morello, Bloodywood and Electric Callboy with “RATATATA,” which is a track that quickly amassed hundreds of millions of streams across all platforms. The new collaborations offer a peak into what should be the band’s forthcoming album, following 2023’s THE OTHER ONE, which was their first concept album.

Babymetal Tour Dates

6/13 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

6/14 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

6/17 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center *

6/18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

6/20 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/21 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion *

6/24 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden *

6/25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

6/27 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena *

6/28 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann Center *

6/30 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *

7/2 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

7/3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

7/5 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

7/6 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park #

7/8 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom #

7/9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory #

7/11 – Denver, CO – The JunkYard #

7/14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center #

7/15 – Kent, WA – accesso ShoWare Center #

7/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic #

7/20 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort #

7/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #

7/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre #

* = w/ Black Veil Brides and Bloodywood

# = w/ Jinjer and Bloodywood

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat