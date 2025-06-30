Foo Fighters Cover Minor Threat’s “I Don’t Wanna Hear It” Marking First Release Since 2023

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2025 - 1:03 PM

According to stereogum.com, Foo Fighters have been keeping a low profile since Dave Grohl revealed last year that he fathered a child outside his marriage but things seem to be picking back up. After a surprise Grohl solo appearances and big-event Nirvana reunions, Foo Fighters announced their live return in October.

The band has also recently fired Josh Freese, the veteran drummer who spent the past two years behind the kit for them nnd now, Foo Fighters have released a new track. Grohl came up in the Washington, DC punk scene, by playing drums for the hardcore band Scream. Years before joining the band, he penned a fan letter to the DC scene leader Ian MacKaye, whose label Dischord put out Scream’s records.

Grohl and MacKaye were recently spotted together at a Devo concert and so it is perhaps not surprising that the first new Foos release since 2023’s But Here We Are is a cover of “I Don’t Wanna Hear It” by MacKaye’s wildly influential teenage hardcore band, Minor Threat. YouTube states: “Instrumentals recorded in 1995. Vocals recorded in 2025.”

That would put the original tracks within the era of Foo Fighters’ self-titled debut album, which turns 30 years old this Friday. Foo Fighters have been promoting #FF30 content on their socials and revisiting their career at Substack, so there could be some kind of deluxe reissue situation happening. This cover would certainly make sense as a bonus track.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz