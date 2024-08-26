Foo Fighters Condemn Trump’s Use Of “My Hero” During Campaign Rally

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2024 - 6:09 PM

According to consequence.net, while appearing at a rally to endorse Donald Trump on August 23, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the stage with Foo Fighters’ song “My Hero.” Foo Fighters quickly denounced the use of their song and nhen a Twitter account tagged the band and asked if they had “let Trump to use ‘My Hero’ to welcome RFK Jr. on stage,” the band responded bluntly: “No.”

A representative for Foo Fighters offered a similar message when reached for comment from Consequence: “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were they would not have granted it.” Also, “appropriate actions” are being taken against Trump’s campaign, according the Foo Fighters’ spokesperson and any royalties received from the song’s usage will be donated to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s campaign.

Appearing at a rally to endorse Donald Trump on Friday night, failed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the stage to Foo Fighters’ “My Hero.”@FooFighters say that Trump and Kennedy used the song without their permission.pic.twitter.com/7ASGsPtcsY — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 24, 2024

It is unclear what legal options the Foo Fighters might have, as Trump’s campaign is covered by broad ASCAP and BMI licenses that allows him to play music at rallies. Over the years, many artists have issued cease and desist orders against Trump for the unauthorized use of their music. While Trump routinely uses music at his rallies from artists who want nothing to do with him, the 2024 Democratic ticket took a different approach by preemptively seeking permission from artists.

Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé’s “Freedom” as her official theme song and her running mate, Tim Walz, received approval to use Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World.”

