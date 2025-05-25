Foo Fighters’ Tour Rider For Jakarta Show Allows Band To Smoke, Drink & Curse Onstage

Home News Lea Tran May 25th, 2025 - 12:28 AM

Tour rider Ravel Entertainment has granted Foo Fighters’ show in Jakarta permission to smoke, drink, and curse onstage. Restrictions were initially put in place to protect parties from violating Indonesia’s decency laws, which could result in fines or jail time. Ravel Junardy, the show’s promoter and the CEO of Ravel Entertainment, said to Consequence Sound that this was a proactive measure to handle possible issues before they actually occurred.

“They’ve asked for the freedom to curse on stage, as well as permission to smoke and drink during the show. As long as it doesn’t touch on sensitive topics like race, religion, or Indonesian cultural values, we’ll allow it,” Junardy said.

Foo Fighters’ Jakarta show is scheduled for October 2nd at the Carnval Ancol. This performance comes fresh from the departure of their drummer, Josh Freese. Freese joined the band in 2023 after the late Taylor Hawkins. Freese has shared on social media about the departure in a targeted and comedic list of “Top 10 possible reasons” he “got booted from” the band. Foo Fighters have not announced a new drummer yet.

