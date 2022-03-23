Miley Cyrus’ Plane Made Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike

Home News Abigail Lee March 23rd, 2022 - 7:45 PM

On March 23, 2022, Miley Cyrus, her loved ones and crew boarded a plane en route to Paraguay that was struck by lightning. The group was caught in a storm that Cyrus caught on camera and later posted on Instagram. The singer was on her way to perform at the Asunciónico music festival but had to make an emergency landing before arriving.

The 29-year-old has had an electric year even before the flight. The beginning of the year alone was an eventful time for Cyrus. She ended 2021 and began 2022 hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve show with comedian Pete Davidson in Miami. That night, she debuted new single “You” alongside years-old fan favorites like “The Story” and “The Climb” with Brandi Carlile. Cyrus also sang Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with younger sister and musician Noah Cyrus.

In the cycle of album creation (conception, release, and performance), Cyrus finds herself with one foot in the first cycle and one in the last. Following her success with the 2020 rock album Plastic Hearts, Miley Cyrus announced that she is working on her ninth studio record. This time, Cyrus is releasing the album under her new label, Columbia Records, and it appears to be tackling a similar nostalgic tone as Plastic Hearts.

Where the 2020 album channeled 1980s rock, the new album’s aesthetic seems to be inspired by the 1970s and Studio 54.

This is an important, open time in Cyrus’ schedule to be playing venues like the one in Asunciónico. Luckily, there will be more from Cyrus this year, and fans can hope for more information on the upcoming album soon.

Unfortunately, the singer was not the only one to miss an opportunity to take to the stage. Weather conditions were bad enough to cancel the first day of the festival, meaning artists such as Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly and Doja Cat also had to miss their performances.

Cyrus assured fans of their once-in-a-lifetime troubles and subsequent safety in an Instagram post, even including a photo of the damage the plane took. She signed off with an endearing closer: “I LOVE YOU.”