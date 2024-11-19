Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Covers Elliott Smith, Joni Mitchell & More During Solo NYC Show

Home News Will Close November 19th, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold treated fans to a solo performance in New York City this week, delivering a set filled with heartfelt covers of iconic songs alongside beloved originals. The show showcased Pecknold’s delicate guitar work and emotive vocals in a stripped-down setting.

The artist covered tracks from artists like Elliot Smith and Joni Mitchell. To listen to Pecknold’s cover of Mitchell’s, Amelia and Smith’s, Pitseleh click here:

The highlight of the evening was Pecknold’s poignant renditions of tracks by artists who have shaped his own musical journey. Pecknold captivated the audience with his covers of Elliot Smith with a hushed delivery evoking the songwriter’s introspective spirit. The artist also paid homage to Joni Mitchell, one of folk’s greatest lyricists.

Stereogum reports that Pecknold also covered songs from Karen Dalton and Arthur Russell.

The intimate format allowed Pecknold to share stories and insights about the songs and artists that have inspired him over the years. Fans took to social media to praise the evening as “magical” and “soul-stirring,” with many expressing gratitude for the chance to see Pecknold in such a close setting.

Pecknold’s NYC show continues his tradition of celebrating the music that shaped him while highlighting his own artistry, leaving attendees with a night to remember.

The performance comes just days leading up to the artists upcoming performance at Chicago’s, Thalia Hall on November 20th.