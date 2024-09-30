Everything Is Recorded Collaborates With Noah Cyrus and Bill Callahan on New Single “Porcupine Tattoo”

Home News Lauren Rettig September 30th, 2024 - 6:23 PM

Everything Is Recorded, the collaborative music project centered around producer Richard Russell, returns with a brand-new single “Porcupine Tattoo” featuring Noah Cyrus and Bill Callahan. The collaboration was born from Russell hosting sessions for an upcoming Everything Is Recorded album, which is set to build upon the critically acclaimed eponymous 2018 album.

Listen to “Porcupine Tattoo” below:

Russell reached out to Callahan by asking “Who would you like to write a song for?” Callahan responded with “Noah Cyrus.” The single features Callahan’s original demo vocal, pitched down and supported by layers of sub bass; Cyrus’s sparkling vocals compliment Callahan’s in a breathtaking manner. The song depicts Cyrus and Callahan as lovers, singing “I’ll die a thousand times before I’m through / And I’ll live a thousand lives, some with you.”

The single was recorded during a rainy week at Los Angeles’s Chateau Marmont, which Russell describes as “comfortable but haunted.” There are no better words to describe “Porcupine Tattoo”–the single is a stunning, haunting tune that will no doubt grab listeners by the heartstrings and entrance them.

“Porcupine Tattoo” is available now on all digital platforms while a limited edition 7” vinyl single is available for pre-order through a partnership with Drag City, Bill Callahan’s record label. The vinyl includes a second collaboration between Callahan and Everything Is Recorded titled “Norm,” a tribute to Callahan’s favorite comedian Norm MacDonald.

While Russell has been releasing music as Everything Is Recorded steadily since 2018, he has also been working with other artists on a variety of projects. His most notable accolade in recent years includes producing the track “Four Kinds of Horses” from the first number-one album from Peter Gabriel in over 30 years i/o.

Official news on Everything Is Recorded can be found on the project’s website.