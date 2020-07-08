Diplo Heads to the Ranch in New Video for Country-Inspired Song “On Mine” Featuring Noah Cyrus

Home News Ariel King July 8th, 2020 - 7:38 PM

Diplo shared the music video for his track “On Mine” with Noah Cyrus, from his latest album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. Brandon Dermer has directed all the music videos from the album, with “On Mine” shot at Far West Farms in Calabasas, where Cyrus had rode horses growing up.

Cyrus wears a flowing white jacket as Diplo works as a farmhand, the two dancing together and looking after the horses. The track blends country and pop, Diplo’s drums and guitar pings giving a classic western sound while Cyrus’ voice pops and sways, singing about love. The track begins slow, Cyrus describing how she wants to hold on and fall in love while the beat flows around her. The energetic beat shows Diplo’s electronic roots as it incorporates his country influence. Both him and Cyrus ride on a bulldozer and give a horse a bath, Cyrus galloping as she rides a white horse.

Diplo released Snake Oil last May with contributions from Orville Peck, Cam, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown and more. Dermer had also directed the music videos for the previous two singles, “Do Si Do” and “Dance With Me.” The project has Diplo incorporating a country sound to his Electronic production, and was revealed last August following a performance at Stagecoach in 2019.

Diplo has also been involved in various electronic projects, including Major Lazer, Silk City with Mark Ronson, LSD with Sia and Labrinth, in addition to several solo works. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Diplo has joined Dillon Francis for Coronanight Fever livestreams, which has the two DJs going B2B.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi