Miley Cyrus Debuts Powerful New Single “You”, Performs “The Story” And “The Climb” With Brandi Carlile During New Year’s Eve Event

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve show in Miami last night. Cyrus debuted her powerful new single “You,” and performed “The Story” and “The Climb” along with Brandi Carlile. According to Stereogum, Noah Cyrus also joined her on her latest cover of “Jolene.” The show featured additional performances from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Anitta, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h.

Cyrus and Carlile delivered a powerful performance of “The Story” that saw them both singing at the top of their lungs with Carlile adding an extra boost on guitar. In the middle of the song, Cyrus asked the audience, “How lucky am I that I get to bring in 2022 singing one of my favorite songs of all time with one of my favorite artists of all time?” That break set the tone for the rest of the performance and made it all the more wholesome and welcoming. They transition right into Cyrus’ hit song “The Climb” with Carlile starting off with the first verse before Cyrus joins in for the chorus. Their voices harmonize and blend together beautifully throughout the song.

Cyrus also debuted her new single “You,” a slow-tempo ballad that she sings with grace and power that’s discernible from the rasp of her voice. The song opens up in a vulnerable and honest way. But around the two minute mark it builds into something more before Cyrus begins belting out and fireworks erupt from the back of the stage. The guitars reign free and the song explodes in a fitting manner.

During her performance of “Party In The U.S.A.,” Cyrus had a bit of a wardrobe slip up. She somehow lost her top in the middle of the performance but quickly hurried behind the stage to pick up a red blazer all while the song was still playing. She walked back on stage and killed the rest of the performance.

Not everyone was able to make the New Year’s Eve celebration. Billie Joe Armstrong was scheduled to perform with Cyrus on stage, but a day before the show he was exposed to COVID and responsibly chose not to come.

Miley Cyrus has had a lot to celebrate in 2021 including headlining both Lollapalooza Chicago and Austin City Limits this year. Cyrus is also set to headline Lollapalooza Argentina in March 2022.