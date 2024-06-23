Post Malone Shares New Single “Pour Me A Drink” Featuring Blake Shelton

Home News Skylar Jameson June 23rd, 2024 - 10:00 AM

Nine-time diamond-certified and GRAMMY award-winning artist, Post Malone released his new single via Mercury Records/REPUBLIC, “Pour Me A Drink,” featuring country music artist, Blake Shelton. The new Post track can be heard on streaming services.

Listen to “Pour Me A Drink”:

Post and Shelton recently came together at the CMA Fest and debuted the song to the sold-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium. This performance will be aired during the CMA Fest special, set to air on ABC on Tuesday, June 25th.

Additionally, Post announced that his debut country album will be entitled F-1 Trillion and is set to be released on August 16th. The album release comes shortly after Post’s upcoming performance at Global Citizen NYC. The previous single for this forthcoming album, “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen continues to show on the charts, as it rose to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon release. It was the first single to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. The song stayed on both charts for three consecutive weeks. “I Had Some Help” is Post’s sixth #1 and Wallen’s second #1 record, sitting at the #1 spot for five weeks, making it the longest-running number one of 2024.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz