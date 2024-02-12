Gwen Stefani Teams Up With Blake Shelton On New Single “Purple Irises”

Home News James Reed February 12th, 2024 - 5:24 PM

Photo: Owen Ela

Today, Gwen Stefani reunites with fellow music icon, Blake Shelton, for the dynamic new single “Purple Irises.“ Subversive and nostalgic, the hard-hitting theme explores how challenges the bonds we share. “Purple Irises” was produced by award-winning producer Scott Hendricks and recorded in Nashville, TN at Smoakstack Studios. “Purple Irises” comes just before Stefani brings her unique magic to Super Bowl weekend with a performance at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate before the big matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11 in Las Vegas. Shelton will join Stefani at Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate for a debut performance of “Purple Irises.”

“Purple Irises is a song that comes from the idea that when you plant something you are planting hope and watching love grow,” says Stefani. “Weathering all the different seasons of growth. We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together.”

“Purple Irises” starts off with sounds of static electricity followed by lyrics that talk about how time passes. Lyrics like “Put me in a vase, but you can’t / You can’t stop time” and “It’s not 1999 / But this face is still mine” challenge the future; they show how we want the present to last despite time passing. The song is about relationships and our wishes to keep them. “But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don’t know what I’d do, don’t wanna lose you.” It’s worth noting that purple iris flowers symbolize wisdom, admiration, and respect. They last forever if they’re not picked.

