Cardi B Drops New Song “Outside”

Isabella Bergamini June 21st, 2025 - 9:23 PM

Rap icon Cardi B has returned with a new single titled “Outside” which emphasizes Cardi’s new found freedom and independence. According to Pitchfork, “Outside” was introduced at the Cannes afterparty and is her first solo song in fifteen months, following “Enough (Miami).” It was produced by Charlie Heat and HeyMicki as well as co-produced by DJ SwanQo.

“Outside” follows Cardi’s typical blunt style and holds nothing back. It is a track about independence and celebrating a new chapter in one’s life. Fans have been quick to point out the track’s alleged connection to Cardi’s personal life, specifically her recent divorce. Cardi recently filed for divorce for a second time from Offset in late July 2024. Since then, Cardi has struck up a new relationship with football wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, which she officially announced this week. Many fans have already related Cardi’s lyrics about being ‘cuffed up’ in “Outside” to her previous relationship with Offset. Although the connection is not confirmed, Cardi has made it clear that she is ready for something new through “Outside.”

Besides “Outside” and “Enough (Miami),” Cardi has released several other singles over the last few years. One of her most recent singles was her 2021 track, “Up.” Since then, she has also released two collaborative remixes including a remix of “Wanna Be” with Glorilla and Megan Thee Stallion as well as a remix of “Never Lose Me” with SZA and Flo Milli. Despite all of these releases, Cardi has yet to announce the follow-up album to her 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy.