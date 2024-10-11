Skepta Teams Up With Flo Milli For New Single & Video “Why Lie?”

Home News Minnie Dao October 11th, 2024 - 5:39 PM

Global rap sensation Skepta has teamed up with rising star Flo Milli for their highly anticipated new track, “Why Lie?”, released today. The single is an exciting collaboration, blending Skepta’s hard-hitting UK rap style with Flo Milli’s high energy.

“Why Lie?” combines Skepta’s bold delivery with Flo Milli’s signature creating a playful, swaggy track. Skepta’s verses bring his unmistakable UK rap flavor, with heavy beats and a confident flow, while Flo Milli’s presence adds a feminine touch to the track. The song is a bold statement of self-confidence in their romantic relationship endeavors. Both artists trade verses declaring that they don’t need to lie to their lovers about their commitment—because if their partners are deeply in love, they’ll deceive themselves anyway. At the same time, the artists recognize they don’t need to lie to themselves about their partner’s commitment either, acknowledging that they don’t truly need them in their lives as each is on the fast track to success.

Directed by renowned visual artist Hidji, known for his collaborations with A$AP Mob and Young Thug, the accompanying video captures the artists against the backdrop of New York City. Filmed in the city’s vibrant streets, the video artfully transitions between day and night. Both artists exude confidence even in the scenes with their so-called lovers, showcasing their sleek and stylish attire.

Watch and listen to Skepta’s “Why Lie?” featuring Flo Milli here:

For Skepta, “Why Lie?” is the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations and solo tracks this year. In June, the rapper released “Miss Independent” featuring R2R Moe, following his release of “Tony Montana” in March. In addition to his single releases, he also recently concluded his Big Smoke Festival as a headlining act alongside Mas Tiempo and YG Marley this August. Early this year in January, Skepta also teased the release of his upcoming sixth studio album Knife and Fork with the release of the lead single “Gas Me Up (Diligent).”