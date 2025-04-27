Megan Thee Stallion Shares Energetic New Single & Video “Whenever”

Home News Lea Tran April 27th, 2025 - 11:45 AM

Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Whenever” is both energetic and empowering for women. The music video is full of fun visuals as Megan Thee Stallion uses many different personas and costumes to get her point across. The song itself has a strong message of women taking charge in the relationship.

The video’s main setting is a classic waiting room, one you might find yourself in before a doctor’s appointment. The room is filled with the usual items like a TV, magazines, a clock, a reception desk and an aquarium. On the TV, there’s an old cartoon playing a car driving through a desert landscape, it zooms into the TV and it’s Megan Thee Stallion decked out in an all-denim outfit driving the car. The car suddenly crashes into the side of the waiting room, prompting the start of Megan Thee Stallion’s rapping.

The first shot of her rapping is in the reception booth. She is posed in odd positions, such as the splits or one leg over her head. However, her outfit indicates she is the receptionist as she’s dressed in a business dress, glasses, and rapping into the landline. The old lady in the waiting room is a bit shocked at Megan Thee Stallion’s presence, as the clips often shift back from her to Megan Thee Stallion.

The next persona for the singer is a fish or mermaid entity in the aquarium. Megan Thee Stallion is dressed in a white jumpsuit with various cut-outs, lying on the aquarium tank’s ground. The other people in the room seem unaware of her presence besides the older woman who is now slowly accepting Megan Thee Stallion’s presence and her message as she grows to the music.

Other objects Megan Thee Stallion “turns into” also include a clock and a chess piece. Throughout the video there’s some dance moments as Megan Thee Stallion is joined by two other dancers. The video ends with Megan Thee Stallion in the desert leaning against the car with the older lady from the waiting room stumbling outside, clearly confused on how she got there. The video has a lot of fun imagery like all of Megan Thee Stallion’s costumes and even the different camera shots. One of the shots was filmed in black and white while another was with a fish-eye lense creating a lot of elements to the video.

The video’s fast pacing matches the rhythm of Megan Thee Stallion’s rapping. She raps fast but consistently, as it felt like there were no breaks to her flow. The song carried a similar message to her other songs as a hot girl anthem, and not listening to any man. The music video allowed for the message to reach all types of women, including those in the older generation.

The single, “Whenever” comes after Megan Thee Stallion performs both Coachella weekends. The video was directed by Zac Dov Wiesel and the song is available to stream on all platforms.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz