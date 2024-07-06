Cardi B Accused Of Alleged Copyright Infringement Over “Enough (Miami)”

Home News Cristian Garcia July 6th, 2024 - 1:23 PM

Cardi B is being sued for alleged copyright infringement by two artists who claim that portions of their song appear on her March 2024 track “Enough (Miami)”.

The plaintiffs Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar (also known as Sten Joddi and Kemikal956 respectively) claim their song “Greasy Frybread” was created in 2021 and appeared in a promotional campaign for the FX series Reservation Dogs. The two allege in the suit to have suffered “substantial damage” the includes financial losses and “irreparable harm” to their reputation and marketability.

As further reported in a article from Complex, Atlantic Records and Warner Music Groups, as well as the song’s producers OG Parker and DJ SwanQo, are also named in the lawsuit. Fraustro and Aguilar are seeking $50 million in damages.

After the release of “Enough (Miami),” Cardi revealed on Instagram Live that the song was originally titled “And Here Name is Cardi K” because she felt like “bitches was ganging up on me.”

“I feel like I was very like underestimated. Even my fan base, it’s big but it’s a very underestimated fanbase. So Cardi K, I don’t know if you know how people be like EBK, Everybody Killer, so I just felt like everybody was on some Cardi K shit. Oh yeah on some Cardi Killer shit, then fuck you hoes. Fuck you bitches!”

No comment has been made over the suit from either Cardi B or the label and its affiliates. Further updates on this case will be released when new developments turn up at a later date.