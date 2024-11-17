Video Shows Offset Allegedly Getting Into a Street Fight in Paris

Home News Sydney Cook November 17th, 2024 - 4:44 PM

Newly surfaced video reveals Offset allegedly caught up in a street fight during a recent trip to Paris.

TMZ shared footage showing the Migos rapper stepping out of an SUV near the Hôtel du Collectionneur when things quickly escalated.

A group of men allegedly approached Offset and his entourage, sparking tension. Despite efforts from his security team to defuse the situation, the conflict appeared to intensify when someone allegedly laid hands on Offset.

#Offset‘s most recent Paris night ended in fisticuffs, new video obtained from #TMZHipHop confirms — and there’s loads of wild footage!!! #Exclusive details in bio! 📽️: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/kF2Xac6lth — TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2024

A recent report from Complex detailed a tense situation involving Offset and his crew. The group was eventually split up, with Offset and his team waiting in the hotel lobby while others stayed outside. Police arrived on the scene shortly after, but no arrests were made.

Offset has not addressed the incident publicly, but several outlets, including TMZ, Stereogum, and Complex, suggest the altercation may stem from his collaboration with French rapper Gazo. According to an insider quoted by TMZ, Gazo’s team reportedly paid $150,000 (£118,700) for a music video shoot but was dissatisfied with the final product.

The altercation is said to have started because Offset allegedly refused to give the money back, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Gazo, like Offset, has stayed silent about the incident. However, before the fight, Gazo shared several Instagram photos of himself spending time with the rapper.