J-Hope of BTS Releases “Killin’ It Girl” Featuring GloRilla

Khalliah Gardner June 15th, 2025 - 4:37 PM

J-Hope, a key member of the popular K-pop group BTS, has impressed fans again with his new single “Killin’ It Girl.” The song features hip-hop artist GloRilla and was released on June 13, 2025. This track highlights J-Hope’s growing solo career and shows off his skill in exploring different musical styles.

“Killin’ It Girl” shines with its mix of hip-hop beats and simple sound, highlighting J-Hope’s lively style. Unlike his other songs like “Sweet Dreams” and “MONA LISA,” which are filled with many layers, this track focuses on the basics, making sure each beat is carefully designed to fit perfectly. The lyrics explore the strong feeling of being instantly drawn to someone amazing, capturing what love at first sight feels like in a relatable way. GloRilla adds energy that makes the song more exciting and fun to listen to.

The release of “Killin’ It Girl” comes with an engaging music video featuring j-hope’s captivating charm. The video takes viewers to a colorful city setting where thoughtful moments mix smoothly with high-energy scenes. With its grunge style and bright colors, the backdrop perfectly highlights J-Hope’s performance. His impressive dance moves and strong on-screen presence draw in viewers to experience his creativity firsthand. GloRilla adds even more excitement, her lively energy matching J-Hope’s vibe for a visually stunning experience that captures attention and delightfully entertains.

J-Hope kicked off the first night of his tour’s final, called ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’, at Goyang Stadium to celebrate a song release. This marked the end of his solo tour with an exciting concert where he performed “Killin’ It Girl” live for the first time. BTS members Jin and Jung Kook also made special appearances, making fans even more thrilled as they watched this unforgettable event in a packed venue.

As “Killin’ It Girl” quickly rises in the music charts, it shows that J-Hope is a strong solo artist who can create great and varied songs. Available worldwide on major streaming services, both the single and its solo version highlight his artistic success and add to his growing collection of music, making fans everywhere happy.