Dragonforce Share Thrilling New Single & Video “Burning Heart”

Juliana Smith March 15th, 2024 - 10:16 PM

On March 15, Dragonforce released an epic music video for their new song “Burning Heart.” Featuring hardcore guitar riffs and intense drums, the group performs in rocky mountains as snow falls, volcanos erupt, and skies grey at various points in the music video. The video transitions from falling snow to falling specs of orange as the group performs amongst volcanoes and lava. This features a section titled “how many solos?” which leads up to ten solos in a row from various members of the group, starting with bassist Alicia Vigil and ending with guitarist Sam Totman. The song wraps up with an ascending key change as singer Marc Hudson fiercely declares “With a burning heart / We’ll fight another day.”

Along with “Burning Heart”, Dragonforce has released their newest album Warp Speed Warriors, featuring nine tracks in total. The band previously released a single from the album titled “Power of Trifoce,” a homage to the classic video game franchise The Legend of Zelda.

In a recent press release, guitarists Herman Lee commented on his excitement for the release of the music video and album, stating that “’Burning Heart’ is another DRAGONFORCE song we are extremely proud of. It’s another epic anthem with our signature sound with 10 guitar solos! It’s been 5 years since we’ve released a new album. We are super excited for the fans to hear ‘Warp Speed Warriors’!”

Watch the “Burning Heart” music video down below!