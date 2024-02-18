Dragonforce Share Live Performance Video For Cover Of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams”

Home News Jordan Rizo February 18th, 2024 - 1:07 PM

Recently, the band Dragonforce has covered a song from another iconic artist that has left fans going wild. Specifically, the band has covered Taylor Swift’s song “Wildest Dreams” and have added dimension to the song with their personalized style and approach to music. The press release shares the cover which can be seen above.

According to the press release, “Wildest Dreams (DragonForce’s Version)”, is included as a bonus track on select editions of their anxiously anticipated upcoming album, Warp Speed Warriors, out on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records!” Evidently, the band’s version of the song is so magnetic and enlightening that they have decided to include it in their album, which is a great way to recognize and appreciate Swift’s talents. As seen above, their version of the song is a lot more upbeat with instrumentation that makes the listener want to dance and feel extremely energetic. Unlike Swift’s original version, the band’s cover begins with upbeat instruments and loud vocalization and carries on throughout the song. In this manner, they are implementing elements of metal music in the cover which brings the song to life and adds another tone to it.

The band is not the first to cover another artist’s song. In the industry, it is very common to cover other artists’ work as a way to recognize their talent but also to add new perspectives and elements into an already existing piece. In this case, Dragonforce effectively took the already successful song and transformed it into their style of metal.