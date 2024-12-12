Alissa White-Gluz, Burton C. Bell, Dimebag Darrell & More Announced As Metal Hall Of Fame 2025 Inductees

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2024 - 7:34 PM

Today, the Metal Hall of Fame announced a partial list of rockstars that will be Inducted next year The event is sponsored by Sammy Radio, Ellefson Coffee Co.,Troubadour Amplification, with tastings presented by Ghost Tequila and other companies The Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala takes place on January 22, at the Grand Theater in Anaheim, CA.

Dimebag Darrell, Alissa White-Gluz, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, Rikki Rockett, KNAC, Burton C. Bell, Dangerous Toys and Jeff Young will be inducted into next year’s Metal Hall of Fame. There will also be live performances by Jeff Young, KILL DEVIL HILL and a special all-star jam at the end of the event. Tickets are $45.00 in advance or $55.00 at the door. They can be purchased at this location.

According to blabbermouth.net, the Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

Every January, industry executives and fans attend the Metal Hall Of Fame gala and all proceeds go to bringing free music programs to help special needs children.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva